Russia's top diplomat has stormed out of talks with G20 foreign ministers meeting in Indonesia, with Western powers criticising Moscow over its offensive against Ukraine.

Washington and allies condemned Russia's assault as Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov faced what US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called a barrage of Western criticism at the closed-door talks on Friday.

"What we've heard today already is a strong chorus from around the world... about the need for the aggression to end," Blinken said from the meeting on the resort island of Bali.

Blinken and Lavrov had joined colleagues for day-long talks in their first meeting since the outbreak of conflict, with host Indonesia immediately telling them the crisis must end through negotiations.

But Lavrov walked out of a morning session as German counterpart Annalena Baerbock criticised Moscow over its actions, diplomats said.

He also left an afternoon session before Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba addressed the ministers virtually and was not present as Blinken condemned Russia.

Sparks fly thick and fast

"Russia was so isolated that Lavrov left the conference at midday after speaking," French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said in an interview with AFP news agency. "There was not a state to defend the Russian attitude, to subscribe to the Russian logic."