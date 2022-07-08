WORLD
4 MIN READ
Western powers, Russia face off over Ukraine at G20 meeting
Washington and allies condemn Russia's assault on Ukraine as Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov faces what US Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls a barrage of Western criticism.
Western powers, Russia face off over Ukraine at G20 meeting
Blinken has demanded Russia allow grain shipments out of Ukraine during closed-door G20 talks in Indonesia. / AFP
July 8, 2022

Russia's top diplomat has stormed out of talks with G20 foreign ministers meeting in Indonesia, with Western powers criticising Moscow over its offensive against Ukraine.

Washington and allies condemned Russia's assault as Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov faced what US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called a barrage of Western criticism at the closed-door talks on Friday.

"What we've heard today already is a strong chorus from around the world... about the need for the aggression to end," Blinken said from the meeting on the resort island of Bali.

Blinken and Lavrov had joined colleagues for day-long talks in their first meeting since the outbreak of conflict, with host Indonesia immediately telling them the crisis must end through negotiations.

But Lavrov walked out of a morning session as German counterpart Annalena Baerbock criticised Moscow over its actions, diplomats said.

He also left an afternoon session before Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba addressed the ministers virtually and was not present as Blinken condemned Russia.

READ MORE:US maintains Western sanctions working despite Russia's battlefield gains

Sparks fly thick and fast

"Russia was so isolated that Lavrov left the conference at midday after speaking," French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said in an interview with AFP news agency. "There was not a state to defend the Russian attitude, to subscribe to the Russian logic."

Recommended

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Lavrov "wasn't listening to others" in the meeting. "That's not the most constructive way to attend a G20 meeting," he said.

Western diplomats said Lavrov heard no unambiguous support during the session, even from nations that do not staunchly back the US and European position on Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters, Lavrov remained defiant and accused Western nations of avoiding "talking about global economic issues". "From the moment they speak, they launch into fevered criticism of Russia," he said.

"The G-7's plan to boycott Russia at the G-20 has failed," Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on messaging app Telegram later in the day.

Blinken accused Russia of triggering a global food crisis, demanding Moscow allow grain shipments out of Ukraine and lift its blockade on Ukrainian ports.

The gathering was soon overshadowed by the killing of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a campaign event.

In closing remarks, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said "participants expressed deep concern about the humanitarian impacts of the war" in Ukraine, and "some members expressed condemnation" of Moscow's actions.

A US official indicated Washington did not want to embarrass Indonesia at the meeting by walking out on Lavrov, who last met Blinken in July. But there was no family photo of the G20 ministers as is customary.

READ MORE:If West wants to defeat Russia on battlefield, let them try: Putin

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing