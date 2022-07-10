This year's Emmy contenders are set to be unveiled, with "Squid Game" tipped to become the first non-English-language drama series ever nominated at television's equivalent of the Oscars.

Nominees will be announced in a live-streamed ceremony starting at 1530 GMT on Tuesday, after which final-round voting begins for the 74th Emmy Awards, set for September 12.

Netflix's dystopian South Korean smash hit is expected to compete with returning heavy hitters such as HBO's "Succession," as TV productions delayed by early-pandemic lockdowns returned to our screens.

Three years ago, South Korean film "Parasite" won best picture at the Oscars, overcoming what its director Bong Joon-ho called the "one-inch barrier of subtitles."

Could this be the year television does the same?

"Squid Game," a violent satire in which society's marginalised compete for cash in fatal versions of children's games, is Netflix's most-watched series ever.

"It's formidable," said Deadline awards columnist Pete Hammond. "I'd be surprised if it's not among the two or three top vote-getters in terms of nominations."

High hopes for Hulu