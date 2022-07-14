Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has emailed a letter of resignation to the speaker of the country's parliament, shortly after he arrived in Singapore.

The resignation was being forwarded to the country's attorney general to consider legal implications before being formally accepted, Indunil Yapa, a spokesperson for the parliamentary speaker, said.

The original resignation letter will be flown into Colombo from Singapore as soon as possible, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters news agency.

Protesters who have taken to the streets against a dire economic crisis hurting the island nation of 22 million people have been demanding the resignations of both President Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Rajapaksa, 73, fled Sri Lanka after protesters demonstrating against the country's worst-ever economic crisis overran his palace on the weekend.

'Private visit'

Rajapaksa, his wife Ioma and their two bodyguards arrived in Singapore from the Maldives, where they had initially escaped to a day earlier. The airline plane carrying them landed at Singapore's Changi Airport at 1117 GMT.

Singapore's foreign ministry confirmed Rajapaksa had been allowed to enter the city-state but insisted it was for a "private visit".