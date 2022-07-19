Sri Lanka's main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa has withdrawn from the country's presidential election in favour of a ruling party dissident.

Premadasa announced the move on Twitter minutes before nominations formally opened on Tuesday.

He said "for the greater good of my country that I love and the people I cherish" his party will support Dullas Alahapperuma, a senior ruling party lawmaker, to replace Gotabaya Rajapaksa who resigned last week.

His party and "our alliance and our opposition partners will work hard towards making" Dullas Alahapperuma the winner, Premadasa added.

Alahapperuma is up against six-time Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe— who took over as acting president— and leftist leader Anura Dissanayake in a secret ballot on Wednesday.

The winner will take charge of a bankrupt country that is in talks with the IMF for a bailout as its 22 million people endure severe shortages of food, fuel and medicines.

