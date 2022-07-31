Morocco's King Mohammed VI has used an address to "once again" reiterate his openness to restoring ties with Algeria, which broke off diplomatic relations with Rabat last year.

"We aspire to work with the Algerian presidency so that Morocco and Algeria can work hand in hand to establish normal relations between two brotherly peoples," Mohammed said on Saturday during the traditional speech marking the anniversary of his accession to the throne.

"I stress once again that the borders that separate the Moroccan and Algerian brothers will never be barriers preventing their interaction and understanding."

He urged Moroccans to "preserve the spirit of fraternity, solidarity and good neighbourliness towards our Algerian brothers".

Referring to "allegations that Moroccans insult Algeria and Algerians", Mohammed said they were the work of "irresponsible individuals who are trying to sow discord".

"This gossip about Moroccan-Algerian relations is totally senseless and frankly appalling," he added.

Western Sahara dispute

Morocco and Algeria have long been at odds over the disputed territory of Western Sahara, where the Algiers-backed Polisario Front is seeking independence from Rabat's rule.

Algeria broke off diplomatic relations with Morocco in August 2021, accusing Rabat of "hostile acts".

The decision was "completely unjustified," Rabat said.