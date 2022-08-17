North Korea has fired two cruise missiles, Seoul's defence ministry has said, ending a month-long lull in Pyongyang's record-breaking spate of weapons tests this year.

Wednesday's cruise missile test was the first since January, the Yonhap News Agency reported. Cruise missiles are not banned under United Nations sanctions on Pyongyang.

"Early this morning, we detected that North Korea fired two cruise missiles into the West Sea from Onchon, South Pyongan province," a ministry official said, using an alternative name for the Yellow Sea.

"The US and South Korean military authorities are analysing detailed specifications such as flight distance."

The last time North Korea conducted a weapons test was July 10, when they fired what appeared to be multiple rocket launchers.

North Korea has conducted a blitz of sanctions-busting tests this year, including firing an intercontinental ballistic missile at full range for the first time since 2017.

Washington and Seoul officials have also warned that the isolated regime is preparing to carry out what would be its seventh nuclear test.

