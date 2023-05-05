Türkiye will not allow its politics to be directed by the covers of magazines, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"We will not allow our domestic politics to be directed and the national will to be swayed by the covers of magazines, which are the operational apparatus of global powers," Erdogan said Friday on Twitter.

Erdogan's remarks came after British magazine The Economist targeted the Turkish president with a cover that said "Save democracy," "Erdogan must go," "Vote!"

In Türkiye, the presidential and parliamentary elections will take place on May 14.

On the presidential ballot, voters will choose between Erdogan, who is seeking reelection, and leading opposition candidates Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Muharrem Ince, and Sinan Ogan.

Meanwhile, 24 political parties and 151 independent candidates are vying for seats in the 600-member Turkish parliament.