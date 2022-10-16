US and Canadian military aircraft have delivered tactical and armoured vehicles and other supplies to the Haitian National Police (HNP) to help combat criminal gangs that have worsened a humanitarian crisis in Haiti.

"This equipment will assist the HNP in their fight against criminal actors who are fomenting violence and disrupting the flow of critically needed humanitarian assistance, hindering efforts to halt the spread of cholera," the US and Canadian governments said in a joint statement on Saturday.

Haitians are experiencing catastrophic hunger because of gangsters blockading a major fuel terminal, UN officials said on Friday, with more than four million facing acute food insecurity.

A coalition of gangs has prevented the distribution of diesel and gasoline for over a month to protest a plan to cut fuel subsidies.

Most transport is halted, with looting and gang shootouts becoming increasingly common.

