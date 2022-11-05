Russian police have detained a man suspected to have caused a huge fire overnight at a bar in the historic city of Kostroma that killed at least 15 people.

Firefighters fought through the early hours on Saturday to extinguish the blaze at the popular Poligon bar in the city, which is around 300 kilometres northeast of Moscow.

Russian agencies reported that the fire could have started after a drunk man fired a "flare gun" on the dance floor.

"Police officers identified and detained the suspect (behind) unlawful acts in an entertainment establishment in the city of Kostroma, which resulted in a fire and the death of people," Russian police said.

"He has now been handed over to investigative authorities," it added, without providing any further details.

Russia's Investigative Committee opened a criminal case of "causing death by negligence".

It published images from inside the burnt-out building, showing a barely recognisable bar. The bar had a collapsed roof and burnt-out walls, with near-total destruction inside.

State television aired night-time images of the bar - housed in a single-storey logistical centre - engulfed in flames.

Authorities said the fire started at around 2300 GMT (2:00 am local time) on Saturday and was put out at around 7:30 am local time.

