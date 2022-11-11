The United States has criticised as "repugnant" the appearance of Israel's hardline firebrand Itamar Ben-Gvir, a likely member of Benjamin Netanyahu's new coalition government, at a memorial to an extremist.

"Celebrating the legacy of a terrorist organisation is abhorrent. There is no other word for it," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday when asked about the issue at his press briefing.

Washington remains "concerned, as we've said before, by the legacy of Kahane Chai (the political party founded by Orthodox Rabbi Meir Kahane who was assassinated in 1990) and the continued use of rhetoric among violent right-wing extremists," Price added as he urged Israeli groups to "maintain calm" and not exacerbate tensions.

Price said Washington has listed the group as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist Organisation, adding the US has "condemned incitement... violence and racism in all of its forms."

Known for his anti-Arab diatribes, Ben-Gvir is in a prime position to demand a coveted cabinet seat in a prospective government led by former premier Netanyahu, and may well secure a portfolio relating to the simmering Israel-Palestine conflict.

Kahane's inspiration