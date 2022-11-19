Saturday, November 19, 2022

Ukraine: Several injured in Russian strike in southern Ukraine

Five people have been injured in a Russian strike on a humanitarian station in southern Ukraine, a senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential administration, said the attack took place in the town of Bilozerka, just west of the city of Kherson, which Ukrainian troops retook from Russian forces last week. He said the centre had been handing out bread.

The United Nations has said more than 16,000 civilians have been killed since Russia's attacks began on February 24. Moscow has denied targeting civilians.

Russia: Poland barring Lavrov from regional security talks provocative

Russia has blasted Warsaw's refusal to allow Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to attend a meeting next month of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe as "unprecedented and provocative".

"The decision from Poland, which is the acting chairman of the OSCE, to refuse the participation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov in the OSCE's ministerial meeting in Lodz on December 1-2 is unprecedented and provocative," the foreign ministry said.

"Not only did Warsaw discredit itself, it also caused irreparable damage to the credibility of the organisation as a whole," the ministry said.

UK announces new air defence package for Ukraine

The UK has announced a nearly $60 million air defence package for Ukraine, including anti-aircraft guns and technology to counter Iranian-supplied drones.

The package includes 125 anti-aircraft guns and technology to counter Iranian-supplied drones, including dozens of radars and anti-drone electronic warfare capability.

READ MORE:UK PM Sunak pledges support for Ukraine in first visit to country

Ukraine probes videos over Russian claims of prisoner executions

The Ukrainian army has said it was checking the authenticity of footage that Moscow says proves Kiev executed several surrendering Russian soldiers.

Videos circulated on Russian social media this week that purport to show the bodies of Russian servicemen killed after surrendering to Ukrainian troops.

The Russian defence ministry said the videos showed the "deliberate and methodical murder of more than 10 restrained Russian soldiers".

Ukraine: No official peace outreach from Russia

Moscow has not officially contacted Kiev about peace negotiations, but Russia would in any case need to completely withdraw its forces for talks to take place, a top Ukrainian official said.

"We have not any official application from the Russian side about... negotiations," Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian presidential chief of staff, said in English remarks made via video link at the Halifax International Security Forum.

Any talks not based on Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity within the limits of its internationally recognised borders are "not acceptable, " he said.

Spain sends generators to Ukraine

Spain has said it sent 14 new electric generators to Ukraine, where Russian attacks on energy infrastructure have left many without power or warm water as winter approaches.

"We dispatched a new package of 14 generators in view of what is proving to be a very harsh and difficult winter in Ukraine", Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said.

Earlier, Kiev appealed to European allies for support, saying nearly half of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been disabled and needed repair.

Peace only possible after return to '91 borders - Ukraine

Peace in Ukraine will "only" be possible if the country's 1991 borders are restored, a senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"There will be peace when we destroy the Russian army in Ukraine and reach the borders of 1991," Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential administration, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Asian political parties urge Russia, Ukraine to end fighting

With an emphasis on “mutual respect” for territorial integrity and sovereignty, a regional grouping of Asian political parties has urged Russia and Ukraine to “lay down arms” and give diplomacy a chance.

“We are gravely concerned about the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine, especially its implementation of enormous humanitarian catastrophe,” read the Istanbul declaration of 11th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), adopted at the end of a three-day gathering in Istanbul.

“We made it clear that we are against violence in all shapes and sizes, and urged all parties in regional and global flashpoints to lay down their weapons immediately and resume diplomatic efforts to resolve their differences peacefully, upholding international laws and Charter of the United Nations,” the ICAPP declaration read.