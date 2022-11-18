Fast News

Fresh Russian strikes hit cities across Ukraine, crippling the country's energy infrastructure amid plummeting temperatures as fighting enters its 268th day.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his forces intend to recapture the peninsula. (Reuters Archive)

Friday, November 18, 2022

Russia is 'fortifying' annexed Crimean peninsula: official

Russia has said it was strengthening positions on the Crimean peninsula, illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014, as Kiev's forces reclaim territory in the neighbouring Kherson region.

"Fortification work is being carried out on the territory of Crimea under my control with the aim of guaranteeing the security of all Crimeans," the Moscow-backed governor of the region, Sergei Aksyonov, said on social media.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his forces intend to recapture the peninsula, too.

EU's Russia sanctions a 'step towards war': Hungary PM

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called EU sanctions against Russia "a step towards war", describing the bloc's Russia policy as dangerous.

"It's a step towards war, if someone intervenes economically in a military conflict," Orban said during a radio interview, adding that "taking a stand" could quickly amount to "becoming an actual belligerent."

UN senior official welcomes extension of Black Sea grain export deal

A senior UN official welcomed the extension by four months of a Türkiye-brokered deal aimed at easing global food shortages by helping Ukraine export its agricultural products from Black Sea ports, but said there was still work to be done.

"We are really very pleased on the extension of the Black Sea grains initiative. It is very good news for the world, for the food insecurity crisis that we are going through," Rebeca Grynspan told reporters in Geneva.

"But we have said very clearly that we are still not where we want to be, there is still work to be done and especially on fertilisers," she added.

Russia says hopes for prisoner swap with US

Russia said it hoped the United States will return notorious Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap, after American basketball star Brittney Griner was transferred to a penal colony.

"I would like to hope that the prospect (of an exchange) is not only still a topical issue, but that it is being strengthened, and the moment comes when we get a concrete agreement," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters in Moscow, according to the state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

Another American jailed in Russia, a retired US Marine arrested in December 2018 and accused of spying, Paul Whelan is also slated for a possible exchange, observers say.

TRT World's Semir Sejfovic reports from Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Russia's missile strikes which left 10 million Ukrainians without power pic.twitter.com/novOIpyfTN — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) November 18, 2022

Ukraine war is Asia's problem too: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Asian countries to join the "increasing consensus" against the conflict in Ukraine, telling them the war was "your problem" too.

Macron told business leaders on the sidelines of a Pacific Rim summit that France was trying to "create an increasing consensus in order to say this war is also your problem, because it will create a lot of destabilisation".

Ukraine blames Russia for 'lying' over downing of flight MH17

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of lying about the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 above eastern Ukraine.

"A very important decision was adopted today in the Netherlands. Russia lied a lot about this catastrophe, but nevertheless, the key facts were established," Zelenskyy said on Telegram following a Dutch court’s ruling in the case.

Australia's foreign minister urged Russia to surrender three men found guilty of shooting down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 and called out President Vladimir Putin for "harbouring murderers."

Three soldiers have been convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment for the deaths of 298 people onboard flight MH17 pic.twitter.com/XahjcwGEh9 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) November 18, 2022

Russia urged to end fighting at Ukrainian plants

The UN nuclear watchdog's board of governors has passed a resolution expressing "grave concern" that Russia had not heeded calls to cease actions against nuclear facilities in war-torn Ukraine.

The UN's International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation board of governors urged Moscow "to abandon its baseless claims of ownership of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant".

The IAEA statement also called on Moscow to "immediately withdraw its military and other personnel from the plant, and to cease all actions against, and at, the plant and any other nuclear facility in Ukraine".

The resolution, brought by Canada and Finland, was approved by 24 of the agency's 35 board members, two diplomats told the AFP news agency. Russia and China voted against it.

