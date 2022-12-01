UNESCO has added Tunisia's spicy national condiment Harissa to its list of intangible cultural heritage, saying it was part of the North African country's identity.

"Just inscribed on the #IntangibleHeritage List: Harissa, knowledge, skills and culinary and social practices," it tweeted on Thursday.

The United Nations' cultural agency is meeting in Morocco to examine proposals for its list of Intangible Cultural Heritage, which aims to protect cultural traditions, practices and knowledge.

Harissa is a paste made with sun-dried hot peppers, freshly prepared spices and olive oil, which preserves it and slightly reduces its spiciness.

It is found in almost every restaurant in Tunisia and also exported worldwide.

READ MORE: Türkiye’s 'Traditional Ahlat Stonework' added to UNESCO list

'National culinary heritage'