Japan, Britain and Italy are set to jointly develop a next-generation fighter jet in a project that holds scope for future cooperation with allies.

To be ready by 2035, the new jet is expected to merge the nations' current research into cutting-edge air combat technology, from stealth capacity to high-tech sensors.

In a joint statement, the three countries said the "ambitious endeavour" would "accelerate our advanced military capability and technological advantage" at a time when "threats and aggression are increasing" worldwide.

Their announcement was accompanied by a set of images showing an artist's impression of the sleek new jets flying past Mount Fuji and over London and Rome.

They did not give a cost estimate, but the three countries are already pouring billions of dollars into high-tech fighter jet development, efforts that will come together under the joint project called the Global Combat Air Programme.

"We share (an) ambition for this aircraft to be the centrepiece of a wider combat air system that will function across multiple domains," the statement said.

That includes "future interoperability with the United States, with NATO and with our partners" in Europe, Asia and worldwide, it explained.

In a separate joint statement with Japan's defence ministry, the US Department of Defense said it supported the project.

"We have begun important collaboration through a series of discussions on autonomous systems capabilities, which could complement Japan's next fighter program among other platforms," the US-Japan statement said.