For the first time, the Canadian ceremony to mark the sixth anniversary of the horrific Quebec mosque murders will take place in the prayer room where the shootings happened.

"It's very emotionally charged," said Maryam Bessiri, a spokesperson for the Commemoration citoyenne de l'attentat, the group organising the event.

On the evening of January 29, 2017, an attacker entered the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre where worshippers were at prayer and opened fire. He killed six men and wounded 19 more, five critically.

The shootings, which shocked the nation, robbed 17 children of their fathers.

The Canadian government passed legislation to mark January 29 as the National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action Against Islamophobia.

But the question is, did the recognition of anti-Muslim hate and the horrors of that day change attitudes toward Muslims in Canada?

Stephen Brown, chief executive officer of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, which is the largest Muslim organisation in Canada, said subsequent events prove it did not.

"Since that day, five more Muslim(s) have perished in Islamophobic attacks in Toronto's IMO (International Muslim Organization) Mosque as well as in London, Ontario," he said in a press release Sunday.

On June 6, 2021, a man drove his truck into a Muslim family as they were out for a walk in London, a city of 378,000 west of Toronto. The attack left a family of four dead.

Taha Ghayyur, executive director for the Muslim organisation Justice for all Canada, agreed with Brown's assessment.

"Things have worsened ... especially with the recent London family attack," Ghayyur said in an email interview with Anadolu Agency prior to Sunday's commemoration. "Both perpetrators of the Quebec City and London massacres were influenced by global Islamophobia trends."

"We also see hate crime statistics rising in Canada, especially against Muslims. There is also a rise in hate-motivated attacks against visibly racialised Muslim women," Ghayyur said.