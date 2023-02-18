Anonymous letter celebrating deaths of thousands of people in Türkiye and Syria in last week's twin earthquakes and wishing more misfortune to befall Muslims in the region has been sent to mosques in British capital London.

Turkish mosque Masjid Ramadan and the largest one Aziziye Mosque said they received the hate-filled letter at a time when the whole world has mobilised in rescue and relief operations.

"I wish to make it clear that it is not heartfelt sorrow that I feel that thousands of people died. I'm only sincerely sorry that more Muslims didn't die," the letter read.

Expressing disturbing glee at the suffering and death caused by last Monday's earthquakes, the yet-unknown author wished for more deaths in the region.

'Dark, upsetting, disturbing'

Erkin Guney, chairman of Masjid Ramadan, told Anadolu Agency that the content of the letter was "very dark, upsetting, very disturbing."

"Still, I can't put into words that my stomach is still turning from the content," he said, adding it was filled with darkness and hatred towards Muslims.

"I can only pray that this person that has written this letter may have mercy in his soul and may he be filled with love and (may) someone teach you to be a bit humane, a bit more empathy and understanding of these tragic circumstances that we are experiencing in Türkiye and Syria," Guney added.