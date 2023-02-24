New official data reveals that tourist arrivals in Türkiye surpassed pre-pandemic levels in January, topping the two million mark.

It surged from an all-time high January figure of 1.8 million in 2020, just before the onset of the coronavirus in the country, said Türkiye's Culture and Tourism Ministry on Friday.

Türkiye welcomed 1.28 million foreign tourists in January last year, and nearly 510,000 in January 2021, when the world tourism sector ground to a near halt amid widespread travel restrictions as well as airports and national border closures.

Russians made up the largest chunk of foreign visitors to Türkiye last month, with over 279,818 arrivals, double compared to a year ago.