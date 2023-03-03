WORLD
German public transport workers go on strike over pay
Bus, tram and metro drivers walk out in major cities, causing severe travel disruption for passengers in Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Munich.
March 3, 2023

German public transport workers have begun a one-day warning strike to increase pressure on the government in an ongoing pay dispute.

Passengers have been warned to prepare for significantly disrupted travel due to Friday's strike in major cities, including Cologne, Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Munich.

Bus, tram and metro drivers in six federal states are joining the strike action, which also aims at drawing attention to climate change, and the need to bolster public transport.

The ver.di trade union announced that the strike will continue until midnight in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Saxony, Hesse, Lower Saxony, Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia.

Public sector workers have been staging walkouts in various federal states since last week after the second round of collective bargaining negotiations with the government ended without agreement.

The union, which is representing around 2.5 million public sector workers, Is demanding a 10.5 percent and no less than €5 00 ($530) pay rise amid soaring inflation and cost of living crisis.

A new round of negotiations is planned for the end of this month.

