French President Emmanuel Macron’s Africa visits have been unsuccessful, according to African experts and civil society.

Last week, Macron visited Gabon, Angola, the Congo Republic and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to renew relations between France and Africa.

Macron in Gabon announced “the end of Francafrique,” stressing that Paris is a “neutral interlocutor whose role is not to interfere in domestic politics”.

“Francafrique” is an expression with negative connotations, referring to France’s influence in its former African colonies and its relations with them.

Activist Cheikh Fall told Anadolu that Macron continues looking down on Africa, and added: “If Macron made that ‘Francafrique is over’ statement at the end of the visit, after meeting the African leaders, it could have a meaning. In terms of style and content, the statement is full of contempt and is paternalist.”

Fall, the founder of the African civil movement AfricTivistes, said that African calls for total independence forced Macron to take up this visit.

