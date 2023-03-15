WORLD
4 MIN READ
Silicon Valley Bank caretaker urges fleeing clients to move deposits back
Plea of Tim Mayopoulos, head of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, comes as large banks reportedly see an influx of funds after SVB's collapse last week, the largest US bank failure since 2008.
Silicon Valley Bank caretaker urges fleeing clients to move deposits back
SVB was a major lender for startups, serving as banking partner for nearly half of US venture-backed technology and healthcare companies. / AFP
March 15, 2023

The head of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, created by US regulators to succeed Silicon Valley Bank [SVB] after it collapsed, has urged fleeing depositors to return with their money, as large banks see an influx of funds.

"The number one thing you can do to support the future of this institution is to help us rebuild our deposit base," chief executive Tim Mayopoulos said in a statement on Tuesday, "both by leaving deposits with Silicon Valley Bridge Bank and transferring back deposits that left over the last several days."

He added, "We are doing everything we can to rebuild, win back your confidence, and continue supporting the innovation economy."

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation [FDIC] has said it will cover all SVB depositors, including beyond the usual cap of $250,000 for FDIC protection.

"We are making new loans and fully honouring existing credit facilities," Mayopoulos said.

SVB was a major lender for startups, serving as banking partner for nearly half of US venture-backed technology and healthcare companies that listed on stock markets in 2022.

Last week, more than 650 funds signed a letter vowing to keep working with the bank if it found a new buyer.

SVB's failure on Friday, the largest US bank failure since 2008, was preceded on Wednesday by the liquidation of Silvergate Bank, a small regional institution favoured by the cryptocurrency community.

On Sunday, authorities also forced Signature Bank, the nation's 21st largest bank, to close.

READ MORE:The perverse nature of the Billionaire Bailout Society

Recommended

Flight to big banks

Larger banks including JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America have since seen an influx of customers, according to two sources close to the industry.

One added that while the larger institutions are not actively pursuing leads from the closed banks, they are accepting their deposits, which is a large sum.

Clients from small and medium-sized banks have also probably transferred all or part of their funds "into major players, that people think there is no way the government will let go down," said analyst Alexander Yokum, a regional banking specialist at CFRA.

The extent of the transfers will probably only be known when banks publish their quarterly results beginning in April, or if they publish an interim report before then, Yokum said.

In a note, S&P Global Ratings said it has "not seen evidence that the unmanageable deposit outflows experienced at a few banks have widely spread" to others.

In a joint statement on Sunday, the US Federal Reserve, the FDIC and the Treasury Department said SVB depositors would have access to "all of their money" starting on Monday.

The Fed also announced it would make extra funding available to banks to help them meet the needs of depositors, which would include withdrawals.

S&P said it believes that the Federal Reserve measures "have equipped banks with additional liquidity sources if needed and probably also lowered the odds that confidence-sensitivity issues become relevant for a large number of banks."

READ MORE:From Silicon Valley to Signature, what's behind the US banking meltdown

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar