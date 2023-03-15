The head of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, created by US regulators to succeed Silicon Valley Bank [SVB] after it collapsed, has urged fleeing depositors to return with their money, as large banks see an influx of funds.

"The number one thing you can do to support the future of this institution is to help us rebuild our deposit base," chief executive Tim Mayopoulos said in a statement on Tuesday, "both by leaving deposits with Silicon Valley Bridge Bank and transferring back deposits that left over the last several days."

He added, "We are doing everything we can to rebuild, win back your confidence, and continue supporting the innovation economy."

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation [FDIC] has said it will cover all SVB depositors, including beyond the usual cap of $250,000 for FDIC protection.

"We are making new loans and fully honouring existing credit facilities," Mayopoulos said.

SVB was a major lender for startups, serving as banking partner for nearly half of US venture-backed technology and healthcare companies that listed on stock markets in 2022.

Last week, more than 650 funds signed a letter vowing to keep working with the bank if it found a new buyer.

SVB's failure on Friday, the largest US bank failure since 2008, was preceded on Wednesday by the liquidation of Silvergate Bank, a small regional institution favoured by the cryptocurrency community.

On Sunday, authorities also forced Signature Bank, the nation's 21st largest bank, to close.

