Novak Djokovic will miss next week's Miami Open after the Serbian was denied an exemption that would have allowed him to enter the United States despite not being vaccinated against Covid-19.

"We tried to get Novak Djokovic to be allowed to get an exemption, but that wasn't able to happen," tournament director James Blake told Tennis Channel on Friday.

"Obviously, we're one of the premier tournaments in the world, we'd like to have the best players that can play. We did all that we could. We tried to talk to the government, but that's out of our hands."

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the state's two US senators were among those calling on the Biden administration to allow world number one Djokovic to enter the US and compete at the tournament.

Djokovic, 35, is also missing the ongoing Masters event in Indian Wells, California due to his inability to secure the exemption.

