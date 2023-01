Fast News

The Serb ace beats Greek trailblazer Stefanos Tsitsipas in a one-sided final.

In a rematch of the 2021 French Open decider, Djokovic swept to a 6-3 7-6(4) 7-6(5) victory at Rod Laver Arena to reclaim the world number one ranking. (JAIMI JOY / Reuters)

A ruthless Novak Djokovic has resumed his reign over Melbourne Park by winning a record-extending 10th Australian Open title and crushing the Grand Slam dream of Greece's trailblazer Stefanos Tsitsipas in a one-sided final.

The atmosphere was electric and the crowd often unruly as Serbian and Greek fans bayed in the terraces as if roaring on football teams.

But at the finish chants of "Nole! Nole!" won out as Djokovic tore into a 5-0 lead in the final tiebreak and closed out the match with a thumping forehand down the line that Tsitsipas could only hit long.

Tears of Joy

The 35-year-old Serb tapped his temple, then his heart, as he walked forward to shake hands with Tsitsipas before jumping into his players box where he embraced his mother and cried.

Djokovic's triumph was the ultimate redemption a year on from his sensational deportation from Australia on the eve of the Grand Slam due to his lack of COVID-19 vaccination.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies