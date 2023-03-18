POLITICS
3 MIN READ
UK volunteers walk 80 km to raise funds for February 6 earthquake victims
Valking group said they aim to collect over $30,000 to deliver aid to the quake victims in Türkiye, Syria, and Lebanon during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
UK volunteers walk 80 km to raise funds for February 6 earthquake victims
More than 50,000 people have been killed in the February 6 earthquakes that hit Türkiye and also affected neighbouring Syria and Lebanon. / AA
March 18, 2023

A group of volunteers in the United Kingdom has started walking from London to Cambridge to help raise funds for earthquake victims in Türkiye, Syria, and Lebanon.

The 80-kilometre (50-mile) walk, organised by a group of seven as part of "Walk 4 Hope," will take approximately 24 hours.

The group started the walk from outside the East London Mosque and will collect donations during the journey on behalf of the Human Relief Foundation (HRF), which will distribute Ramadan packages to the earthquake victims in Türkiye, Syria, and Lebanon.

Speaking to Anadolu, Faisal Uddin, an HRF official, said that he has personally witnessed the devastation that took place in Türkiye.

"We saw everything just crumbling down. It really hurt us deeply here. So, we couldn't wait around to see what we can do. So, we flew out over there (to Türkiye)," he said.

He said that HRF managed to raise about £40,000 ($48,700) and they went to Türkiye to help in relief efforts.

Recommended

Erdener Uysal, 58, a Turkish member of the walking group, said that they aim to collect over $30,000 to deliver aid to the quake victims during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

The group is expected to arrive at Cambridge Central Mosque on Saturday evening.

On Saturday, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay announced that the Death toll from Türkiye quakes have risen to 49,589, including 6,807 foreigners.

Neighbouring Syria has also reported over 5,000 fatalities bringing the death toll in both countries to at least 55,000. 

READ MORE: Pakistan to send 50,000 more winterised tents to Türkiye quake victims"

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
'This is not organised': WFP admits Gaza food aid distribution has collapsed
By Sadiq S Bhat
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
Syria opens candidate registration for first parliamentary elections since Assad’s fall
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
South Korea asks Trump to act as 'peacemaker' with North Korea
Venezuela urges UN support against US 'military threat'
UN sanctions on Iran to be reimposed after Russia and China bid fails
After former FBI chief Comey's indictment, Trump says 'there will be others'
'Evaluating' if UN, its organs, could be relocated to Istanbul or elsewhere, says top official
By Baba Umar
UN launches deeper inquiry into Trump escalator fiasco
By Sadiq S Bhat