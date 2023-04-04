The James Webb Space Telescope has discovered the four most distant galaxies ever observed, one of which formed just 320 million years after the Big Bang, new research said.

In two studies published on Tuesday in the Nature Astronomy journal, astronomers revealed they have "unambiguously detected" the four galaxies.

The galaxies are from what is called "the epoch of reionisation," a period when the first stars are believed to have emerged. The epoch came directly after the cosmic dark ages brought about by the Big Bang.

The Webb telescope has unleashed a torrent of scientific discovery since becoming operational last year, peering farther than ever before into the universe's distant reaches - which also means it is looking back in time.

By the time light from the most distant galaxies reaches Earth, it has been stretched by the expansion of the universe and shifted to the infrared region of the light spectrum.

The Webb telescope's NIRCam instrument has an unprecedented ability to detect this infrared light, allowing it to quickly spot a range of never-before-seen galaxies - some of which could reshape astronomers' understanding of the early universe.

'Technical tour de force'

Stephane Charlot, a researcher at the Astrophysics Institute of Paris and co-author of the two new studies, said all four galaxies are "very low in mass," weighing roughly a hundred million solar masses, Charlot said.

The Milky Way, in comparison, weighs 1.5 trillion solar masses by some estimations.