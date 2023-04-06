Ukraine has launched a mobile application to help find children who have disappeared during more than 13 months of the conflict with Russia, the National Police said.

Kiev estimates 19,544 children have been deported to Russia during the conflict, with only 328 of them returned. Moscow, which controls chunks of Ukraine's east and south, denies abducting children and says they were taken for their safety.

Ukraine has joined forces with US tech company Find My Parent to develop the app "Reunite Ukraine" that would help reconnect families separated during the conflict, said Oleksander Fatsevych, deputy head of the National Police on Thursday.

"It is one of the instruments to find children and reunite them with their families," he told an online briefing.

"If we find even one child in such a way or reunite one family, it will be already a victory, a small one, but with every step we will be able to return children home."

Police to check profiles