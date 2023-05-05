China has slammed what it called "groundless slander and defamation" by Canada after Ottawa summoned Beijing's ambassador over accusations a Chinese diplomat sought to intimidate a Canadian lawmaker and his family.

"China is strongly dissatisfied with Canada's groundless slander and defamation of the normal performance of duties by the Chinese embassy and consulates in Canada and firmly opposes it," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday.

Beijing had "lodged a strong protest" against the move with Canada's ambassador to China, she said.

Parliamentarian Michael Chong has led an outcry in Canada following a damning report this week by the Globe and Mail newspaper that said Ottawa had turned a blind eye to Beijing's interference in Canadian affairs.

The newspaper, citing classified documents and an anonymous security source, said China's intelligence agency had planned to target Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong with sanctions for having voted in February 2021 for a motion condemning Beijing's policies in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.

A diplomatic official at China's consulate in Toronto was reported to be involved in the intrigue, leading Ottawa to say it was "assessing different options including the expulsion of diplomats".