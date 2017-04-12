Turkey's National Movement Party (MHP) is the opposition party that supports the proposal for a change to the presidential system led by the governing Justice and Development Party (AK Party).

The MHP says the stability of the country and a strong government are necessary to fight terrorism, inside and outside the country.

Here are some of MHP's reasons for supporting the proposal:

• The Nationalist Movement Party, MHP, traditionally represents the nationalist segment of the Turkish society.

• The Chairman of the MHP, Devlet Bahceli, has become a staunch supporter of the presidential system.

• Their primary argument is that Turkey needs the constitutional amendments that will result in a strong executive to ensure that the Turkish Republic survives into the future.