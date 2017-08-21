Everyone who plans to look skyward when the solar eclipse occurs on Monday should have proper protective eyewear, or risk lasting blind spots, experts warn.

Regular sunglasses will not do, the US space agency says.

Only eclipse glasses that have a certification of "ISO 12312-2 international standard" are safe for use, according to NASA.

Other options are number 14 welder's glass, or making a pin-hole projector that allows a user to project the image of the sun onto paper or cardboard.

Dangers are real

"The dangers of looking at the sun are real and serious," said Vincent Jerome Giovinazzo, director of ophthalmology at Staten Island University Hospital, Northwell Health.

"The damage can really be permanent and right smack in the centre of their vision."

Many may recall a childhood experiment of using a magnifying glass to focus sunlight on a leaf or a sheet of paper and set it on fire.

"The same thing can happen to your eyes," said Giovinazzo.