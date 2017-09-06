The most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history made landfall on the smaller Leeward islands northeast Caribbean on Wednesday, following a path predicted to then rake Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba before possibly heading for Florida over the weekend.

At the far northeastern edge of the Caribbean, authorities on the Leeward Islands of Antigua and Barbuda cut power and urged residents to shelter indoors as Hurricane Irma made its first contact with land on smaller islands.

Officials warned people to seek protection from Irma's "onslaught" in a statement that closed with: "May God protect us all."

The Category 5 storm had maximum sustained winds of 295 kilometres per hour (km/h) according to the US National Hurricane Centre in Miami.

"I hear it's a Cat 5 now and I'm terrified," Antigua resident Carol Joseph said as she finished her last trip to the supermarket before seeking shelter.

"I had to come back for more batteries because I don't know how long the current will be off."

Other islands in the path of the storm included the US and British Virgin Islands and Anguilla, a small, low-lying British island territory of about 15,000 people.

US President Donald Trump declared emergencies in Florida, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Warm water is fuel for hurricanes and Irma is over water that is 1 degree Celsius warmer than normal.

The 26 degree water that hurricanes need goes about 80 metres deep, said Jeff Masters, meteorology director of the private forecasting service Weather Underground.

Four other storms have had winds as strong in the overall Atlantic region but they were in the Caribbean Sea or the Gulf of Mexico, which are usually home to warmer waters that fuel cyclones.

Hurricane Allen hit 306 km/h (190 mph) in 1980, while 2005's Wilma, 1988's Gilbert and a 1935 great Florida Key storm all had 298 km/h (185 mph) winds.

The storm's eye was expected to pass about 80 km (50 miles) from Puerto Rico late Wednesday.

Hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 95 km (60 miles) from Irma's centre and tropical storm-force winds extended outward up to 280 km (175 miles).

The Northern Leeward Islands were expected to see waves as high as 3.3 metres (11 feet), while the Turks and Caicos Islands and southeastern Bahamas could see towering 6-metre (20-foot) waves later in the week, forecasters said.

"This is not an opportunity to go outside and try to have fun with a hurricane," US Virgin Islands Governor Kenneth Mapp warned. "It's not time to get on a surfboard."

The National Weather Service said Puerto Rico had not seen a hurricane of Irma's magnitude since Hurricane San Felipe in 1928, which killed a total of 2,748 people in Guadeloupe, Puerto Rico and Florida.

Expecting serious destruction of infrastructure

"The dangerousness of this event is like nothing we've ever seen," Puerto Rico Govenor Ricardo Rossello said.