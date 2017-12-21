In what may come as a surprise for some in the Muslim countries, Bosnia and Herzegovina abstained to vote on a UN General Assembly resolution that criticised US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

But the Muslim-majority Balkan country has pulled a balancing act by only abstaining and not voting against the resolution as some of its subjects wanted.

The country is governed by a complex presidential system, which has representatives from Muslim Bosniak, Orthodox Serb and Catholic Croat population.

This system is a remnant of a consensus-based rule that emerged after the Bosnian War ended in the 1990s.

Bosnia comprises of two entities: the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Serb-dominated Republika Srpska -not to be confused with the sovereign neighbouring state of Serbia.

They have their own parliaments, presidents, and executive branches.

However, the foreign policy lies with the tripartite presidency.