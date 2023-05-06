Rodrygo Goes has scored twice to lead Real Madrid to its first Copa del Rey title in nearly a decade after a 2-1 victory over Osasuna in the final.

Rodrygo was set up by fellow Brazil forward Vinicius Junior on Saturday to give Madrid the lead just two minutes after kickoff at La Cartuja Stadium.

Osasuna’s Lucas Torró equalised in the 58th, but Rodrygo put Madrid back ahead for good in the 70th.

It was Madrid’s 20th Copa del Rey title and its first since 2014.

With the Spanish cup in hand, Madrid will host Manchester City on Tuesday in the opening match of their Champions League semifinal.