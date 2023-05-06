WORLD
Real Madrid see off Osasuna to win Copa del Rey
Rodrygo Goes fires his team to Copa del Rey glory with a clinical double in a 2-1 victory over Osasuna in Seville.
Copa del Rey - Final - Real Madrid v Osasuna / Photo: Reuters
May 6, 2023

Rodrygo Goes has scored twice to lead Real Madrid to its first Copa del Rey title in nearly a decade after a 2-1 victory over Osasuna in the final.

Rodrygo was set up by fellow Brazil forward Vinicius Junior on Saturday to give Madrid the lead just two minutes after kickoff at La Cartuja Stadium.

Osasuna’s Lucas Torró equalised in the 58th, but Rodrygo put Madrid back ahead for good in the 70th.

It was Madrid’s 20th Copa del Rey title and its first since 2014.

With the Spanish cup in hand, Madrid will host Manchester City on Tuesday in the opening match of their Champions League semifinal.

Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid earned their 20th Spanish Cup in their 40th final, ending a nine-year wait to lift the trophy again.

Osasuna, who have never won a major trophy, fought well but ultimately fell short against the reigning Spanish and European champions.

Regarded by many as the best football club in the world, Real Madrid has 35 La Liga titles along with 20 Copa del Rey titles [including tonight's trophy] and 14 UEFA Champions League titles, 7 titles ahead of its closest follower Italy's AC Milan [7] and 8 ahead of England's Liverpool [6].

It was also awarded the European club of the century in 2000 by FIFA after close competition with AC Milan.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
