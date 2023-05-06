Some 25,000 Canadians have been forced to flee their homes as 103 wildfires flared across Alberta province, burning in what a top official said was an "unprecedented situation."

Thousands more have been told to be ready to leave on a moment's notice.

The Canadian province — one of the world's largest oil-producing regions — "has been experiencing a hot, dry spring and with so much kindling, all it takes is a few sparks to ignite some truly frightening wildfires," Alberta Premier Danielle Smith told a news conference on Saturday.

"These conditions have resulted in the unprecedented situation our province is facing today."

Smith said some 122,000 hectares had burned so far.

Almost all of Alberta — which is in the midst of an election — and much of neighbouring Saskatchewan province as well as a large swath of the Northwest Territories face extreme fire risks, according to a federal government fire danger map.

Federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair tweeted that Ottawa stood ready to provide federal assistance, if needed.