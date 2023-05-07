Police in Nigeria have rescued 58 people who were abducted and held hostage by criminal gangs in central Kogi State, while one victim died during the operation.

"The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has rescued 58 kidnapped victims held hostage at Udulu Forest, Gegu Local Government Area of Kogi State," spokeswoman Josephine Adeh said.

Gegu is about 145 kilometres (90 miles) from Abuja, the capital.

Police did not say where the victims were kidnapped from or how long they had been in captivity.

One victim "unfortunately sustained injury during the rescue operation and died on the spot... The other 58 rescued victims are being stabilised in the hospital," Adeh said.

Police said the rescue was part of a "sustained joint operation with other security agencies and vigilantes and hunters from the various local communities."

The "bandits" — as the criminal groups are known in Nigeria — engaged in a shootout before escaping, leaving their victims behind according to police.

Major security challenge