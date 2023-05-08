TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye's elections: Polls close in some European countries, US
Over 1.6 million Turkish citizens living abroad have cast their votes for Türkiye's upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.
Türkiye's elections: Polls close in some European countries, US
Voting ends in the United Kingdome for Turkiye's presidential and 28th parliamentary election. / Photo: AA
May 8, 2023

Voting has ended in most European countries, as well as in the US and Canada, for Türkiye's upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

Polling stations at Turkish diplomatic missions in many European countries, and the US and Canada closed as of 9pm local time (1900GMT) on Sunday, while it will continue in Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, and Luxembourg on Tuesday from 9am to 9pm local time (0700GMT – 1900GMT).

Voting closed in Albania, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Lithuania, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland as well as in the UK.

Around 127,000 voters registered in the UK cast their votes at the ballot boxes set up in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, and Leicester on April 29-May 7.

As many as seven polling stations were set up in the US for April 29-May 7 at diplomatic missions, including the Turkish Embassy in Washington, and consulates in New York, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Miami, and Los Angeles.

Also, some 1,392 registered voters in South Africa cast their votes at the ballot boxes in Pretoria and Cape Town on May 6-7.

Recommended

As of Sunday, over 1.6 million Turkish citizens living abroad had cast their votes to elect the country's president and parliamentary representatives, according to the Supreme Election Board (YSK).

However, voting will continue in Austria, Denmark, France, Germany and Luxembourg until Tuesday from 9am to 9pm local time (0700GMT – 1900GMT).

Voting in Türkiye itself will take place on Sunday, May 14. Voters will choose between four presidential hopefuls: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is seeking reelection, main opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Muharrem Ince, and Sinan Ogan.

Meanwhile, 24 political parties and 151 independent candidates are vying for seats in the 600-member Turkish parliament.

RelatedHow important is the Turkish diaspora in upcoming elections?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay