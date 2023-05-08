A second blast in 36 hours has rocked the area around the Sikh holy site of the Golden Temple in India's Amritsar city, according to local police.

Devotees reported that officials arrived soon after the early morning blast on Monday, when hundreds of people would have been at the shrine, to collect forensic samples.

"Such happenings are creating panic," said worshipper Jasbir Singh Patti, who visits the temple daily.

"It is time for the police administration to act swiftly to present the truth before the public."

Authorities said that there were no casualties or damage reported in the incident, with police investigating the possible cause.

Several windows cracked in the blast in the same area on Saturday, when the site can see around 200,000 visitors.

The late Saturday night blast, which police said they were still probing, left at least one person wounded in the northern city in the Sikh-majority Punjab state.

It was unclear if the blasts were linked.