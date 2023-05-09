Türkiye is ready to host comprehensive talks for Sudan if the stakeholders agree, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told Sudan's Sovereign Council chairman.

In a phone call with Abdel Fattah al Burhan on Tuesday, Erdogan said Türkiye will continue its efforts in contact with the UN to ensure that the urgent humanitarian needs of the Sudanese people are met, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Erdogan also expressed his sadness and concern over the increase in casualties in the "fratricidal fight" in Sudan.

Evacuation and security of Turkish citizens in Sudan were also discussed, according to the statement.

Financial support dropping off

The battles between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces that erupted in the capital Khartoum in mid-April have now engulfed large parts of Sudan, killing hundreds, wounding thousands and unleashing a humanitarian disaster that could not have come at a worse time.