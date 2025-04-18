US President Donald Trump said that Washington could quit talks to end the Ukraine war within days unless there is rapid progress from Moscow and Kiev.

The warning confirmed a sudden change of US messaging, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier saying in Paris that the United States would "move on" if peace was not "doable."

"Yeah very shortly," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked to confirm what Rubio had said about abandoning talks. "No specific number of days, but quickly. We want to get it done."

Top US officials gave mixed signals about the prospect of a Ukraine ceasefire on Friday, bringing uncertainty to the peace process just as Russia abandoned a moratorium on striking Ukrainian energy targets.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Washington would "move on" from peace talks unless it saw progress soon.

But speaking on a trip to Italy, US Vice President JD Vance said he was "optimistic" about ending the three-year war.

President Donald Trump has been pressing both Moscow and Kiev to agree a truce, but has failed to extract any major concessions from the Kremlin, despite repeated negotiations between his administration and Russia.

One of the few commitments Trump had wrangled from Russia -- a temporary moratorium on striking Ukrainian energy infrastructure -- "expired" on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to an AFP question.

Moscow has kept up strikes on Ukraine, killing at least two people and wounding dozens more in attacks on the northeastern regions of Kharkiv and Sumy, Ukrainian officials said.

After meeting European officials in Paris to discuss a ceasefire, Rubio said Washington needed to figure out soon whether a ceasefire was "doable in the short term".

"Because if it's not, then I think we're just going to move on," he told reporters.

Moments later, Vance said he did not want to prejudge the negotiations, but declared he was "optimistic" about the chances of peace.