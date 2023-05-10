Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has appeared in a special court at the capital's police headquarters to answer graft charges, local media reported, a day after his arrest prompted violent nationwide protests.

Some local media, citing unnamed sources, said on Wednesday that prosecutors had asked for Khan to be remanded in custody for 14 days.

Local channel Geo TV said Khan was allowed to consult with his lawyers during the hearing, but court officials were not available to confirm details of proceedings, held behind closed doors.

Khan, who lost power last year but remains the country's most popular opposition figure, is the seventh former prime minister to be arrested in Pakistan.

His arrest deepened political turmoil and sparked violent demonstrations on Tuesday. At least one person was killed in the southwestern city of Quetta, and dozens were wounded in various parts of the country.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party called for demonstrators to remain peaceful, hours after mobs angered over the dramatic arrest set fire to the residence of a top army general in the eastern city of Lahore.

Khan was appearing in court on multiple graft charges brought by Islamabad police Tuesday, when dozens of agents from the National Accountability Bureau backed by paramilitary troops stormed the courtroom, breaking windows after Khan's guards refused to open the door.

Appeal for peaceful demonstrations

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, senior vice president from Khan’s party, appealed for peaceful demonstrations on Wednesday, urging followers: “Don’t damage public property, don’t attack offices, as we are peace lovers.” He said the party is considering challenging Khan's arrest in the Supreme Court.