Loud explosions have again rocked greater Khartoum, as fighting between Sudan's warring generals showed no let-up despite talks in Saudi Arabia.

"We were woken by explosions and heavy artillery fire," one resident of Khartoum's sister city of Omdurman told AFP on Wednesday.

During the night, two huge explosions were heard across greater Khartoum, residents of multiple districts said.

The warring generals -- regular army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan and paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo -- sent negotiators to Saudi Arabia on Saturday for what US and Saudi mediators billed as "pre-negotiation talks".

But there was still no announcement of any progress in the talks in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah.