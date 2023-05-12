Iraqi officials said Mosul's once-celebrated museum had entered the final stages of restorations ahead of a planned 2026 reopening after being closed to the public for 20 years.

"We are celebrating today, in the city of two springs, the launch of the Mosul Museum's rehabilitation project," the director of Iraq's antiquities authority, Laith Majid, said on Thursday at a press conference.

The museum closed its doors in 2003, amid the chaos following the US-led invasion of Iraq, and was later ransacked by Daeshafter they seized the city in 2014.

" This museum, an icon of museums in Iraq, was targeted by a blind barbarian assault," Majid said, referring to the destruction by Daesh.

Restoring damaged cultural heritage

The terroristsused sledgehammers and power tools to deface ancient statues and pre-Islamic treasures housed in the museum, releasing an infamous video showing the destruction in 2015.

A gaping hole remains in the floor of the museum's famed Assyrian gallery, caused by a bomb explosion.