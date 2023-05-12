Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has been granted two weeks of bail by Islamabad High Court in a graft case, his lawyer said.

"The court has given a two-week bail," Khan's lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, told reporters on Friday.

The court approved the bail after the Supreme Court on Thursday said his arrest earlier in the week, which sparked riots across the country, was unlawful.

Khan arrived amid tight security at the court in Islamabad on Friday as his supporters clashed with police elsewhere in the capital, broadcaster Geo TV reported.

Related From ouster to arrest: a timeline of Imran Khan's saga in Pakistan

'Free citizen'

For a nation accustomed to military takeovers, political crises and violence, the turmoil of the past week has been unprecedented.