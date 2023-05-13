WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kenya starvation cult death toll rises as more bodies found
Police in Kenya unearthed 29 bodies, raising the death toll to 179 with more still to be exhumed.
Kenya starvation cult death toll rises as more bodies found
Efforts to uncover the truth behind the cult's activities and the circumstances surrounding the deaths remain ongoing. / Photo: Reuters
May 13, 2023

Police in Kenya have announced that the death toll in the Shakahola cult case had reached 179 after unearthing 29 more bodies.

Bodies were exhumed from 12 graves on land owned by the church leader pastor Paul Mackenzie.

Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha noted in a news conference on Friday that residents had come to register their relatives as missing.

A total of 609 people have so far been reported missing.

More bodies are still to be exhumed on Saturday in the vicinity of the cult's stronghold in Malindi.

Heavy rains had stalled the search and exhumation operation last week with the exercise resuming on Tuesday.

RelatedKenya finds more bodies as starvation cult toll nears 100
Recommended

Meticulous process

The case has stunned Kenyans and led President William Ruto to set up a commission of inquiry into the deaths and a task force to review regulations governing religious bodies.

The meticulous process has shed light on the horrific extent of the tragedy that unfolded, where officials believe that victims were encouraged to starve themselves to meet Jesus.

Efforts to uncover the truth behind the cult's activities and the circumstances surrounding the deaths remain ongoing.

An investigation that started last month has revealed that some of the victims had their organs missing, which has led to suspicions of trafficking in human organs.

Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki described the deaths as a highly organised crime, saying the mass graves were many.

RelatedKenya exhumes more bodies as starvation cult deaths mount
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine