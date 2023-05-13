Police in Kenya have announced that the death toll in the Shakahola cult case had reached 179 after unearthing 29 more bodies.

Bodies were exhumed from 12 graves on land owned by the church leader pastor Paul Mackenzie.

Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha noted in a news conference on Friday that residents had come to register their relatives as missing.

A total of 609 people have so far been reported missing.

More bodies are still to be exhumed on Saturday in the vicinity of the cult's stronghold in Malindi.

Heavy rains had stalled the search and exhumation operation last week with the exercise resuming on Tuesday.