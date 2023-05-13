BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Honduras seeks free trade deal with China: FM
In late March, Honduras ended its decades-long diplomatic recognition of Taiwan, after President Xiomara Castro opted to open relations with China in a bid for more investment and jobs.
Honduras seeks free trade deal with China: FM
Honduras also hopes to reach agreements with China to lighten the nation's debt burden with the support of financial organisations from its new partner / Photo: Reuters Archive
May 13, 2023

Honduras will soon begin talks toward a trade deal with China, the Central American country's top diplomat has said, marking the latest step toward stronger bilateral ties between the two nations after Honduras broke off relations with Taiwan.

Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina told reporters at a press conference on Friday that the goal is to launch talks "soon" and eventually ink a "free trade" agreement with the Asian giant, the world's second-largest economy.

"It will be good news and (offer) opportunities for access to our products in China," said Reina.

In late March, Honduras ended its decades-long diplomatic recognition of Taiwan, after President Xiomara Castro opted to open relations with China in a bid for more investment and jobs.

Coffee will be the first Honduran export to the massive Chinese market, Reina noted, adding that both countries are also evaluating future shipments of shrimp and melon to China.

Recommended

Honduras is one of Central America's top coffee growers.

Reina said that China has also expressed interest in buying Honduran beef and bananas, among other products.

In April, the diplomat said Honduras also hopes to reach agreements with China to lighten the nation's debt burden with the support of financial organisations from its new partner.

RelatedHonduras breaks diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favour of China
RelatedTaiwan's Tsai Ing-wen visits Central America in bid to solidify alliances
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Trump imposes $100,000 fee for H-1B visa, sparking worries for applicants from India
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Mexico, Canada ink strategic partnership pact and agree to seek 'fairer' trade deal with US
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump