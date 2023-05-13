At least 13 people, including six Pakistani army troops and as many suspected attackers, have been killed during a night-long battle after a group of militants stormed a military compound and held families hostage, the military said.

The heavily armed militants stormed a compound of Frontier Corps, a paramilitary force, in the Muslim Bagh district of southwestern Balochistan province on Friday evening, and held three families hostage in a residential block, the army said in a statement on Saturday.

"The clearance operation at FC Compound Muslim Bagh in Northern Balochistan, which had commenced on the evening of May 12 after repulsing initial onslaught of terrorists, has been completed in the morning of May 13," the statement added.

"In the process of clearance operation, seven sons of the soil including a civilian have embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) while another six individuals including a woman have been injured," it added.