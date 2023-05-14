WORLD
Deadly shooting at neighbourhood gathering in Arizona
An investigation is underway but no suspects have been arrested after two young men, aged 19 and 20, were killed in a shooting in Yuma city of Arizona.
The US faced over 20 mass shootings since the beginning of the year. A total of 14,600 people have died from gun violence in the US so far in 2023, the Gun Violence Archive said. / Photo: Reuters Archive
May 14, 2023

A shooting at a neighbourhood gathering in Arizona has left two people dead and five wounded, police said.

The shooting happened just before 11 pm local time on Saturday (0600 GMT) in the southwestern city of Yuma, said Yuma police spokesperson Sgt. Lori Franklin. She said an investigation is underway but no suspects have been arrested.

A motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately known, but Franklin said there was no remaining threat to the community.

Officers went to the gathering after getting reports of an aggravated assault, Franklin said. When they arrived, they found seven people with gunshot wounds.

Two men — ages 19 and 20 — were pronounced dead at Yuma hospitals and a 16-year-old boy was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital with serious injuries, she said.

Four boys ages 15-19 were being treated at Yuma Regional Medical Center for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The names of the dead and wounded weren’t immediately released.

READMORE: Gun violence in US leaves 14,600 dead so far in 2023: Tracker

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
