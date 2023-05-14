A shooting at a neighbourhood gathering in Arizona has left two people dead and five wounded, police said.

The shooting happened just before 11 pm local time on Saturday (0600 GMT) in the southwestern city of Yuma, said Yuma police spokesperson Sgt. Lori Franklin. She said an investigation is underway but no suspects have been arrested.

A motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately known, but Franklin said there was no remaining threat to the community.

Officers went to the gathering after getting reports of an aggravated assault, Franklin said. When they arrived, they found seven people with gunshot wounds.