WORLD
2 MIN READ
Death toll from overnight hostel fire in New Zealand climbs to 10
Eleven people are still missing, while four others are taken to hospital, after fire broke out just after midnight at four-story building in Wellington.
Death toll from overnight hostel fire in New Zealand climbs to 10
Although it was not clear how many people were inside the Loafers Lodge hostel, it has a capacity for 92 guests. / Photo: AP
May 16, 2023

The death toll from an overnight fire at a four-story hostel in Wellington, New Zealand’s capital, has risen to 10, state media said.

Up to 10 people were killed in the devastating fire that destroyed the 92-room building in Loafers Lodge in Wellington in the early hours, Radio New Zealand reported.

According to the emergency services, at least 11 people are still missing, while four others have been taken to a hospital, one of whom is in critical condition.

Earlier, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who called the incident "an absolute tragedy," confirmed to the local AM morning news program that six people had died and that the number is "likely" to increase.

“It is a horrific situation. And in the fullness of time, of course, there’ll be a number of investigations about what has happened and why it happened. But for now, the focus clearly has to be on dealing with the situation,” he added.

Recommended
Related'Absolute tragedy': Deadly fire rips through New Zealand hostel

Responding to reports that the building had no fire sprinklers, he said it is not currently a requirement under New Zealand’s building code for older buildings to be retrofitted with them.

Although it was not clear how many people were inside the Loafers Lodge hostel, it has a capacity for 92 guests.

The fire reportedly broke out just after midnight and was put out around 6 am local time after more than 10 fire vehicles responded.

RelatedWorld reacts to terrorist attacks on two mosques in New Zealand
SOURCE:AA
Explore
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine