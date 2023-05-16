The death toll from an overnight fire at a four-story hostel in Wellington, New Zealand’s capital, has risen to 10, state media said.

Up to 10 people were killed in the devastating fire that destroyed the 92-room building in Loafers Lodge in Wellington in the early hours, Radio New Zealand reported.

According to the emergency services, at least 11 people are still missing, while four others have been taken to a hospital, one of whom is in critical condition.

Earlier, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who called the incident "an absolute tragedy," confirmed to the local AM morning news program that six people had died and that the number is "likely" to increase.

“It is a horrific situation. And in the fullness of time, of course, there’ll be a number of investigations about what has happened and why it happened. But for now, the focus clearly has to be on dealing with the situation,” he added.