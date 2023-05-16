A German court has sentenced five gang members to up to six years in prison for snatching priceless 18th-century jewels from a Dresden museum in what has been dubbed the biggest art heist in modern history.

The court in Dresden handed down three sentences on Tuesday ranging from just under to just over six years for armed robbery, aggravated arson and grievous bodily harm for the November 25, 2019, heist.

The thieves made off with a haul worth more than $123 million (113 million euros) from the Green Vault museum. Some, but not all, of the loot was recovered in exchange for four of the defendants confessing in court.

The convicted men are members of the "Remmo clan", an extended family mostly based in Berlin known for a web of ties to organised crime in Germany.

A sixth defendant was acquitted because he produced a credible alibi - an emergency surgery at a Berlin hospital.

The plea deal came in for criticism, however, with the president of the Berlin prosecutors' association, Ralph Knispel, noting that the defendants had not been required to reveal their accomplices in exchange for lighter sentences.

'Remarkable criminal drive'

The trial, which began in January 2022, shed some light on the audacious heist but left key questions unanswered.