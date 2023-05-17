Former Brazilian president Jair Boslonaro has spoken to police for several hours as part of an investigation into the alleged forgery of Covid-19 vaccination certificates for himself and his inner circle.

Bolsonaro, whose house was raided as part of the same investigation earlier this month, arrived at the federal police headquarters in Brasilia around 1:40 PM (1640 GMT) in a car with tinted windows, and left four hours later without speaking to the press, an AFP news agency's photographer said on Tuesday.

In his "approximately three hours" of testimony to police, the far-right, vaccine-skeptical former president denied involvement in the alleged plot, Bolsonaro advisor Fabio Wajngarten said on Twitter.