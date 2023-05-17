More than 4.5 million people have died from wars since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the US and that number continues to grow, according to a new study by Brown University in Rhode Island.

The numbers from the Costs of War project were released on Monday and the figures over the past two decades since 9/11 are staggering.

The report estimated that nearly 1 million people (906,000-937,000) were directly killed by wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Syria, Yemen, Libya and Somalia.

In addition, more than 3.5 million people (3,588,000-3,716,000) died indirectly from war-related factors such as failed economies, extreme poverty, malnutrition and the spread of diseases such as cholera and measles.

The casualties added together from both direct and indirect war deaths roughly total between 4.5 million to 4.6 million people, with the numbers continuing to grow from global conflicts.

"These wars are ongoing for millions around the world who are living with and dying from their effects," said the report, which emphasized that women and children "suffer the brunt of these ongoing impacts."

Afghans suffer more than ever