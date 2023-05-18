Top US Republican Kevin McCarthy has said he saw "the path" to a breakthrough in talks to avert a looming debt default — suggesting a vote would be possible as early as next week.

The government is expecting to hit the federal debt ceiling by as soon as June 1, raising the possibility of the world's largest economy defaulting on repayments on its $32 trillion debt and igniting a firestorm in global markets.

"We're not there — we haven't agreed to anything yet — but I see the path that we could come to an agreement," the House speaker said in his most upbeat assessment yet of the stand-off between Republicans in Congress and Democratic President Joe Biden.

"I think we have the structure now and everybody's working hard."

McCarthy secured the House speaker's gavel in January by pledging to his party's hard-right fringe that any raise in the borrowing limit would only come with deep cuts to federal spending.

Democrats point out that the debt limit has been raised dozens of times without budget negotiations, and accuse the Republicans of holding the US economy "hostage."

Congressional leaders have held two rounds of talks with Biden, but time is running out for legislation to move through Congress before the coffers run dry.

Any deal would need to pass the Republican-led House and the Democratic-majority Senate ahead of the deadline, and McCarthy said he estimated the lower chamber would need four days, while senators could pass a bill in seven.

"I always said before, it would be important to try to have agreement — especially in principle — by some time this weekend," he added.